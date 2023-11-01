Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Stewart, in his most recent action, had 12 points and seven rebounds in a 124-112 loss to the Thunder.

In this piece we'll examine Stewart's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+140)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per contest last season, 23rd in the NBA.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per game last season, 14th in the NBA in that category.

The Trail Blazers gave up 27 assists per contest last year (worst in the NBA).

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/2/2023 28 9 6 1 0 1 0

