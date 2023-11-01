It's not enough to simply be a fan of Eastern Michigan. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Eagles by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Eastern Michigan team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Tyson Acuff 7 22.6 3.7 2.0 1.1 0.0 Arne Osojnik 7 10.7 2.6 0.4 0.6 0.3 Yusuf Jihad 7 8.0 2.3 0.6 0.0 0.6 Legend Geeter 7 6.4 3.6 0.9 0.9 0.1 John McGriff 7 5.1 2.9 2.0 0.4 0.0 Julius Ellerbe 7 3.7 4.6 3.3 0.4 0.0 Cyril Martynov 7 3.4 2.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 Connor Serven 7 2.6 2.3 0.4 0.4 0.1 Jalin Billingsley 4 4.3 4.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 Kevin-David Rice 4 2.3 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0

Eastern Michigan season stats

This season, Eastern Michigan has a 4-3 record so far.

The Eagles are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 2-2 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Eastern Michigan registered its best win of the season on November 18, when it beat the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank No. 160 in the RPI rankings, 69-62.

The Eagles, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, sport a record of 0-1.

Eastern Michigan has 23 games left in the regular season, none against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Eastern Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Lake Superior State H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Oakland H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Michigan A 2:30 PM Thu, Dec 21 Hampton H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Northwood (MI) H 1:00 PM

