On Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Pistons (2-19) and Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 22.0 points per game, continue their 2023-24 campaign when they play on the road against the Orlando Magic.

Upcoming Detroit games

Detroit's next matchup information

Opponent: Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Amway Center

Amway Center Broadcast: BSFL, BSDET

BSFL, BSDET Favorite: Orlando -10.5

Orlando -10.5 Total: 229.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Detroit players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cade Cunningham 21 22.0 3.9 7.4 1.0 0.2 41.6% (171-411) 34.4% (43-125) Isaiah Stewart 21 11.0 7.1 1.4 0.3 0.7 44.8% (86-192) 36.9% (31-84) Ausar Thompson 21 10.4 8.9 2.5 1.0 1.4 45.7% (91-199) 14.6% (6-41) Jaden Ivey 17 11.4 2.7 2.9 0.8 0.5 49.6% (69-139) 34.6% (18-52) Killian Hayes 20 9.7 2.9 4.3 1.2 0.7 42.5% (77-181) 32.1% (18-56)

