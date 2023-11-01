On Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET, the Detroit Pistons (2-19) and Cade Cunningham, who is averaging 22.0 points per game, continue their 2023-24 campaign when they play on the road against the Orlando Magic.

Upcoming Detroit games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Magic A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Pacers H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 76ers H 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 76ers A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Bucks A 6:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Hawks A 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Jazz H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Nets A 7:30 PM
Tue, Dec 26 Nets H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Celtics A 7:30 PM

Detroit's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Orlando Magic
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Amway Center
  • Broadcast: BSFL, BSDET
  • Favorite: Orlando -10.5
  • Total: 229.5 points

Top Detroit players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Cade Cunningham 21 22.0 3.9 7.4 1.0 0.2 41.6% (171-411) 34.4% (43-125)
Isaiah Stewart 21 11.0 7.1 1.4 0.3 0.7 44.8% (86-192) 36.9% (31-84)
Ausar Thompson 21 10.4 8.9 2.5 1.0 1.4 45.7% (91-199) 14.6% (6-41)
Jaden Ivey 17 11.4 2.7 2.9 0.8 0.5 49.6% (69-139) 34.6% (18-52)
Killian Hayes 20 9.7 2.9 4.3 1.2 0.7 42.5% (77-181) 32.1% (18-56)

