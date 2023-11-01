Buy Tickets for Detroit Mercy Titans Women's Basketball Games
Detroit Mercy (7-3) will continue its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Upcoming Detroit Mercy games
Detroit Mercy's next matchup information
- Opponent: Northern Illinois Huskies
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: NIU Convocation Center
Top Detroit Mercy players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Irene Murua
|10
|12.1
|8.1
|1.5
|0.8
|0.6
|61.0% (50-82)
|-
|Myonna Hooper
|10
|8.6
|2.4
|2.8
|0.6
|0.0
|43.3% (29-67)
|38.5% (10-26)
|Imani McNeal
|10
|7.7
|3.1
|2.3
|1.0
|0.2
|35.9% (28-78)
|39.3% (11-28)
|Emma Trawally Porta
|10
|7.2
|7.8
|1.3
|0.9
|1.5
|51.9% (27-52)
|50.0% (4-8)
|Amaya Burch
|10
|6.8
|3.7
|1.3
|0.7
|0.1
|36.7% (18-49)
|43.5% (10-23)
