With a record of 1-5, the Central Michigan Chippewas' women's hoops squad's next game is at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Central Michigan games

Central Michigan's next matchup information

Opponent: Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Oakland Golden Grizzlies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Athletics Center O'rena

Top Central Michigan players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Madisen Wardell 6 12.5 5.5 0.8 0.5 0.2 39.0% (30-77) 25.0% (6-24) Tamara Ortiz 5 10.8 1.4 2.4 1.0 0.0 40.0% (22-55) 32.0% (8-25) Nadege Jean 6 8.7 4.8 1.0 0.7 1.0 52.6% (20-38) - Rochelle Norris 6 7.7 7.8 0.3 1.0 1.7 39.1% (18-46) - Tiana Timpe 6 6.5 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.2 31.0% (13-42) 29.7% (11-37)

