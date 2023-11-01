It's not enough to simply be a fan of Central Michigan. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Chippewas by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Central Michigan team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Anthony Pritchard 7 13.7 5.1 5.1 2.3 0.0 Brian Taylor 7 11.3 6.4 0.6 0.7 0.6 Markus Harding 5 11.4 4.0 1.8 0.2 1.0 Paul McMillan IV 7 7.7 1.4 1.0 0.4 0.0 Jemal Davis 7 6.7 2.0 0.6 1.3 0.1 Cayden Vasko 7 5.4 3.3 0.7 1.1 0.4 Aidan Rubio 6 6.2 2.2 0.3 0.5 1.2 Derrick Butler 6 2.7 1.0 0.5 0.2 0.2 Shaedon Simpson 6 1.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 0.0 KJ Odour 6 1.7 1.3 0.0 0.3 0.5

Central Michigan season stats

Central Michigan has just two wins (2-5) this season.

This year, the Chippewas have a winless 0-1 record at home and a 1-3 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

On November 15, Central Michigan claimed its signature win of the season, a 68-63 victory over the South Florida Bulls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 350) in the RPI rankings.

The Chippewas, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

There are one game against Top 25 teams left on Central Michigan's schedule in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Central Michigan games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Valparaiso H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Creighton A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Davenport H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Detroit Mercy H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Loyola Chicago A 2:00 PM

