Cade Cunningham plus his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Portland Trail Blazers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cunningham, in his most recent game (October 30 loss against the Thunder), posted 17 points and five assists.

We're going to break down Cunningham's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cade Cunningham Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-114)

Over 20.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+120)

Over 4.5 (+120) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (+100)

Over 6.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-200)

Looking to bet on one or more of Cunningham's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the league last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds per contest last year, 14th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 27 assists last season, the Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, the Trail Blazers were 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.