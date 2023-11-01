Avalanche vs. Blues Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 1
The Colorado Avalanche (6-2) host the St. Louis Blues (3-3-1) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, November 1 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT2, with both teams fresh off of a loss. The Avalanche are coming off a 4-0 defeat to the Buffalo Sabres, while the Blues fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 in their last game.
Get ready for this matchup with a glimpse at who we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.
Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer projections model for this contest expects a final result of Avalanche 4, Blues 1.
- Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.4 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime games as part of a 6-2 overall record.
- In the one game this season the Avalanche scored only one goal, they won.
- The Avalanche have scored three or more goals five times, and are 5-0-0 in those games.
- In the three games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (six points).
- In the six games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 5-1-0 (10 points).
- The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Blues Splits and Trends
- The Blues have a record of 3-3-1 this season and are 1-1-2 in overtime contests.
- In two games this season when the Blues finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-0-1).
- St. Louis failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.
- So far this season, the Blues have scored more than two goals two times and won each of those games.
- In the lone game when St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.
- St. Louis is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.
- The Blues have been outshot by opponents in six games, going 2-3-1 to record five points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|1.86
|31st
|6th
|2.5
|Goals Allowed
|2.71
|9th
|3rd
|35
|Shots
|24.7
|31st
|5th
|28.8
|Shots Allowed
|33.1
|26th
|15th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|4.76%
|32nd
|3rd
|93.75%
|Penalty Kill %
|80%
|14th
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
