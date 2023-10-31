When the Toledo Rockets square off against the Buffalo Bulls at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, October 31, our projection system predicts the Rockets will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Toledo vs. Buffalo Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+15.5) Toss Up (52.5) Toledo 33, Buffalo 19

Toledo Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rockets have an implied win probability of 87.5%.

The Rockets have won twice against the spread this season.

Toledo is winless against the spread when it is 15.5-point or greater favorites (0-3).

Out of seven Rockets games so far this year, four have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 52.5 points, 2.1 higher than the average total in Toledo games this season.

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The Bulls have a 16.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bulls have a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.

In games it has played as at least 15.5-point underdogs this year, Buffalo is 1-0 against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Bulls' eight games with a set total.

The average over/under in Buffalo games this season is 0.9 less points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Rockets vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Toledo 34.9 20.1 44.0 21.0 25.8 19.3 Buffalo 25.9 28.9 28.8 33.0 23.0 24.8

