Week 10 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 10 college football schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines that should be of interest to fans in Michigan.
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 31
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)
Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Nebraska (-3)
Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 4
- Venue: Michigan Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)
