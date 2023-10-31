The Week 10 college football schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Michigan Wolverines that should be of interest to fans in Michigan.

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Northern Illinois Huskies at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Tuesday, October 31

Tuesday, October 31 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Northern Illinois (-5.5)

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Michigan State Spartans

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Spartan Stadium

Spartan Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

Favorite: Nebraska (-3)

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-3)

Purdue Boilermakers at No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, November 4

Saturday, November 4 Venue: Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-32.5)

