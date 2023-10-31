The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) are 3.5-point favorites when they visit the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) in a MAC matchup on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The game has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Northern Illinois ranks 91st in scoring offense (24.3 points per game) and 42nd in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this year. Central Michigan ranks 104th in the FBS with 22 points per game on offense, and it ranks 101st with 29.8 points given up per game on defense.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Northern Illinois vs Central Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -3.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Central Michigan Recent Performance

Offensively, the Chippewas are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 306 yards per game (-92-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 297.3 (29th-ranked).

The Chippewas are -85-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (15.7 per game) and 104th in points conceded (23.7).

Central Michigan is gaining 207.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-5-worst in the country), and conceding 152 (29th).

The Chippewas are -84-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (98.7), and seventh-worst in rushing yards allowed (145.3).

The Chippewas have no wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three games.

In its past three contests, Central Michigan has not gone over the total once.

Central Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Central Michigan is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Central Michigan has hit the over in four of their eight games with a set total (50%).

Central Michigan has been an underdog in three games this season and won one (33.3%) of those contests.

Central Michigan has a record of when it is set as an underdog of or more by sportsbooks this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 1,221 yards (152.6 yards per game) while completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 223 yards with seven touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Myles Bailey, has carried the ball 86 times for 358 yards (44.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Marion Lukes has rushed for 252 yards on 72 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 23 passes for 228 yards.

Jesse Prewitt III paces his squad with 379 receiving yards on 26 catches with four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has racked up 270 receiving yards (33.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

Tyson Davis' 30 targets have resulted in 20 catches for 251 yards and two touchdowns.

Maurice White has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 10 tackles.

Central Michigan's leading tackler, Kyle Moretti, has 31 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Trey Jones leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 26 tackles and one pass defended.

