A matchup of MAC teams features the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Huskies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Northern Illinois (-3.5) 45.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 45.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

  • Central Michigan has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
  • The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
  • Northern Illinois has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Huskies have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.