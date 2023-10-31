A matchup of MAC teams features the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Huskies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPNU

City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-3.5) 45.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-3.5) 45.5 -176 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Central Michigan has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Northern Illinois has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Huskies have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Central Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the MAC +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.