Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 31
A matchup of MAC teams features the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Huskies are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|Central Michigan Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|45.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Northern Illinois (-3.5)
|45.5
|-176
|+146
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Central Michigan has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.
- The Chippewas have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- Northern Illinois has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Huskies have covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
