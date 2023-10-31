MAC foes meet when the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-4) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (4-4) play on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Northern Illinois ranks 101st in total offense this year (343.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 343.5 yards allowed per game. Central Michigan ranks 104th in the FBS with 22 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 101st with 29.8 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Central Michigan Northern Illinois 325.1 (109th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.5 (103rd) 395 (86th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.8 (18th) 136.8 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 154.3 (68th) 188.4 (110th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.3 (109th) 10 (47th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (33rd) 4 (129th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (54th)

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has compiled 1,221 yards (152.6 ypg) while completing 58.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 223 yards with seven touchdowns.

Myles Bailey is his team's leading rusher with 86 carries for 358 yards, or 44.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Marion Lukes has racked up 72 carries and totaled 252 yards with two touchdowns while also gaining 228 yards through the air .

Jesse Prewitt III has registered 26 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 379 (47.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 37 times and has four touchdowns.

Chris Parker has caught 17 passes and compiled 270 receiving yards (33.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyson Davis' 20 grabs (on 30 targets) have netted him 251 yards (31.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has 1,360 yards passing for Northern Illinois, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has 674 rushing yards on 115 carries with six touchdowns.

This season, Gavin Williams has carried the ball 55 times for 277 yards (34.6 per game) and three touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions for 313 yards (39.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Grayson Barnes has reeled in 14 passes while averaging 31.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 25 receptions have turned into 212 yards and one touchdown.

