Kyle Palmieri and Dylan Larkin are two of the top players with prop bets available when the New York Islanders and the Detroit Red Wings square off at UBS Arena on Monday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings

Dylan Larkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Larkin has collected four goals and 11 assists in nine games for Detroit, good for 15 points.

Larkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 1 1 2 2 at Senators Oct. 21 1 2 3 3

Alex DeBrincat Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Alex DeBrincat is one of the impact players on offense for Detroit with 13 total points (1.4 per game), with nine goals and four assists in nine games.

DeBrincat Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 4 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Flames Oct. 22 3 1 4 5 at Senators Oct. 21 0 0 0 1

Shayne Gostisbehere Props

Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Detroit's Shayne Gostisbehere is among the leading scorers on the team with nine total points (three goals and six assists).

Gostisbehere Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Jets Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 vs. Kraken Oct. 24 1 2 3 3 vs. Flames Oct. 22 0 0 0 5 at Senators Oct. 21 1 1 2 1

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Kyle Palmieri Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Palmieri is one of New York's leading contributors (seven total points), having amassed three goals and four assists.

Palmieri Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 1 0 1 3 vs. Senators Oct. 26 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 1 0 1 1 at Sabres Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Oct. 20 0 2 2 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Noah Dobson has seven points (1.0 per game), scoring two goals and adding five assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Oct. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Senators Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 vs. Avalanche Oct. 24 0 2 2 1 at Sabres Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Devils Oct. 20 0 1 1 3

