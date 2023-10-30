The New York Islanders' Noah Dobson and the Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin will be two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin is a key offensive option for Detroit, with 15 points this season, as he has recorded four goals and 11 assists in nine games.

Alex DeBrincat's 13 points this season, including nine goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Detroit.

This season, Shayne Gostisbehere has scored three goals and contributed six assists for Detroit, giving him a point total of nine.

In the crease, Detroit's Alex Lyon is 0-0-0 this season, collecting zero saves and permitting zero goals (zero goals against average) with a .000 save percentage (67th in the league).

Islanders Players to Watch

Dobson is one of New York's leading contributors (seven points), via amassed two goals and five assists.

Kyle Palmieri is another key contributor for New York, with seven points (one per game) -- scoring three goals and adding four assists.

Bo Horvat has posted three goals and two assists for New York.

Semyon Varlamov (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 1.5 on the season. His .961% save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 24th 2.57 Goals Scored 4 3rd 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.11 16th 12th 31.9 Shots 30.3 19th 29th 35 Shots Allowed 30.4 17th 23rd 13.04% Power Play % 34.29% 3rd 17th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 82.86% 11th

