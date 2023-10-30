The New York Islanders (4-2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings have conceded 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 24th in the league.

With 36 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the league's top offense.

Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 25 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 9 4 11 15 4 8 53.5% Alex DeBrincat 9 9 4 13 8 7 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 9 3 6 9 6 1 - Moritz Seider 9 1 7 8 4 4 - Joe Veleno 9 5 1 6 1 3 55.1%

Islanders Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 19 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Islanders' 18 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 17 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 18 goals during that time.

