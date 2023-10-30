How to Watch the Red Wings vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Islanders (4-2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) -- who've lost three straight -- on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN is the place to tune in to see the Islanders and the Red Wings go head to head.
Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info
|Islanders vs Red Wings Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Red Wings Prediction
|Islanders vs Red Wings Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Red Wings Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings have conceded 28 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 24th in the league.
- With 36 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the league's top offense.
- Defensively, the Red Wings have given up 25 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Dylan Larkin
|9
|4
|11
|15
|4
|8
|53.5%
|Alex DeBrincat
|9
|9
|4
|13
|8
|7
|0%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|9
|3
|6
|9
|6
|1
|-
|Moritz Seider
|9
|1
|7
|8
|4
|4
|-
|Joe Veleno
|9
|5
|1
|6
|1
|3
|55.1%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Islanders Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest units in league play, conceding 19 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Islanders' 18 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On the defensive side, the Islanders have given up 17 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 18 goals during that time.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|7
|2
|5
|7
|5
|2
|-
|Kyle Palmieri
|7
|3
|4
|7
|2
|1
|50%
|Bo Horvat
|7
|3
|2
|5
|8
|2
|51.6%
|Mathew Barzal
|7
|1
|4
|5
|9
|7
|0%
|Brock Nelson
|7
|3
|1
|4
|4
|3
|48.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.