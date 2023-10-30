Red Wings vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - October 30
Entering a matchup with the New York Islanders (4-2-1), the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30 at UBS Arena.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Carter Mazur
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Questionable
|Leg
Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Elmont, New York
- Arena: UBS Arena
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 36 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the league's top offense.
- Detroit's total of 28 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.
- They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +8.
Islanders Season Insights
- New York's 18 total goals (2.6 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.
Red Wings vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-155)
|Red Wings (+125)
|6
