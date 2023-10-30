Entering a matchup with the New York Islanders (4-2-1), the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1) will be monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 30 at UBS Arena.

Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Robby Fabbri C Out Lower Body Matt Luff RW Out Upper Body Carter Mazur LW Out Lower Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Elmont, New York

Elmont, New York Arena: UBS Arena

Red Wings Season Insights

With 36 goals (four per game), the Red Wings have the league's top offense.

Detroit's total of 28 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 25th in the NHL.

They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +8.

Islanders Season Insights

New York's 18 total goals (2.6 per game) make it the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the league.

Red Wings vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-155) Red Wings (+125) 6

