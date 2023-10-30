The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on October 30, 2023.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons shot 45.4% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents shot last season.

Detroit went 13-16 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.

The Pistons were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Thunder finished eighth.

The Pistons averaged 6.1 fewer points per game last year (110.3) than the Thunder allowed (116.4).

Detroit went 12-10 last season when it scored more than 116.4 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons averaged 112.3 points per game at home last season, and 108.3 away.

At home, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed the same number.

The Pistons sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (11.0) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).

