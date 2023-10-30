How to Watch the Pistons vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) square off against the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on October 30, 2023.
Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info
|Thunder vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Pistons Prediction
|Thunder vs Pistons Injury Report
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons shot 45.4% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 47.4% the Thunder's opponents shot last season.
- Detroit went 13-16 when it shot better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Pistons were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Thunder finished eighth.
- The Pistons averaged 6.1 fewer points per game last year (110.3) than the Thunder allowed (116.4).
- Detroit went 12-10 last season when it scored more than 116.4 points.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons averaged 112.3 points per game at home last season, and 108.3 away.
- At home, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed the same number.
- The Pistons sunk more 3-pointers at home (11.8 per game) than on the road (11.0) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.9%) than on the road (34.3%).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|James Wiseman
|Questionable
|Finger
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
