The Detroit Pistons (2-1) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they prepare for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at Paycom Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams: Questionable (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -5.5 226.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.