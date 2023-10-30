Pistons vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - October 30
The Detroit Pistons (2-1) are dealing with three players on the injury report as they prepare for a Monday, October 30 matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at Paycom Center, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Jaylin Williams: Out (Hamstring), Kenrich Williams: Questionable (Back)
Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSDET
Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-5.5
|226.5
