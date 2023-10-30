Pistons vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.
Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSDET
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-5.5
|226.5
Pistons Betting Records & Stats
- Detroit played 44 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 226.5 points.
- Last season, Pistons games resulted in an average scoring total of 228.8, which is 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Pistons put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.
- Detroit won 15, or 19.2%, of the 78 games it played as underdogs last season.
- Last season, the Pistons won eight of their 57 games, or 14%, when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.
Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info
Additional Pistons Insights & Trends
- The Pistons' winning percentage against the spread at home was .415 (17-24-0) last year. Away, it was .488 (20-21-0).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Detroit's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).
- The Pistons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Thunder conceded (116.4).
- Detroit put together an 18-4 ATS record and were 12-10 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Pistons vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)
|Pistons
|Thunder
|110.3
|117.5
|29
|5
|18-4
|25-8
|12-10
|24-10
|118.5
|116.4
|27
|19
|21-19
|22-4
|11-29
|21-5
