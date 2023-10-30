The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) hit the court against the Detroit Pistons (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5.

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -5.5 226.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit played 44 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 226.5 points.

Last season, Pistons games resulted in an average scoring total of 228.8, which is 2.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Pistons put together a 37-45-0 ATS record last year.

Detroit won 15, or 19.2%, of the 78 games it played as underdogs last season.

Last season, the Pistons won eight of their 57 games, or 14%, when they were an underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Detroit, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Pistons vs Thunder Additional Info

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

The Pistons' winning percentage against the spread at home was .415 (17-24-0) last year. Away, it was .488 (20-21-0).

In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Detroit's games finished above the over/under at home (56.1%, 23 of 41) than on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).

The Pistons put up 6.1 fewer points per game (110.3) than the Thunder conceded (116.4).

Detroit put together an 18-4 ATS record and were 12-10 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Pistons vs. Thunder Point Insights (Last Season)

Pistons Thunder 110.3 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 18-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 25-8 12-10 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 24-10 118.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 21-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-4 11-29 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-5

