On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) play the Detroit Pistons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Thunder matchup.

Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Pistons vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-5.5) 226.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and gave up 116.4 per contest (19th in league).

The Pistons' -674 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).

The two teams combined to score 227.8 points per game last season, 1.3 more points than the total for this matchup.

Combined, these teams surrendered 234.9 points per contest last year, 8.4 more points than the total for this game.

Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 record against the spread last season.

Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 record against the spread last year.

Pistons and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pistons +50000 +25000 - Thunder +6600 +2500 -

