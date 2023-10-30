Pistons vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 30
On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) play the Detroit Pistons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Pistons vs. Thunder matchup.
Pistons vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Pistons vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Pistons Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-5.5)
|226.5
|-225
|+180
Pistons vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and gave up 116.4 per contest (19th in league).
- The Pistons' -674 scoring differential last season (outscored by 8.2 points per game) was a result of scoring 110.3 points per game (29th in the NBA) while giving up 118.5 per contest (27th in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 227.8 points per game last season, 1.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Combined, these teams surrendered 234.9 points per contest last year, 8.4 more points than the total for this game.
- Oklahoma City compiled a 47-34-0 record against the spread last season.
- Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 record against the spread last year.
Pistons and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pistons
|+50000
|+25000
|-
|Thunder
|+6600
|+2500
|-
