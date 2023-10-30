For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, is Olli Maatta a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 19 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

