Should you bet on Michael Rasmussen to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

  • In one of nine games this season, Rasmussen scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
  • Rasmussen has no points on the power play.
  • Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

