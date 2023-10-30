Should you bet on Michael Rasmussen to light the lamp when the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Michael Rasmussen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Rasmussen stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Rasmussen scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Rasmussen has no points on the power play.

Rasmussen's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

