The Detroit Lions' (5-2) injury report ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) currently includes nine players. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Monday, October 30 from Ford Field.

The Lions head into this matchup following a 38-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their last game.

The Raiders' last outing ended in a 30-12 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Ribs Out Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Illness Questionable Frank Ragnow C Toe Doubtful Jonah Jackson OG Ankle Out Josh Paschal DL Knee Questionable Benito Jones DL Ankle Questionable Malcolm Rodriguez LB Ankle Questionable Jerry Jacobs CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Back Questionable

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jimmy Garoppolo QB Back Limited Participation In Practice Daniel Carlson K Groin Questionable Curtis Bolton LB Knee Questionable Divine Deablo LB Ankle Out Marcus Peters CB Back Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Hall CB Foot Full Participation In Practice Nate Hobbs CB Ankle Questionable Jakorian Bennett CB Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Raiders Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Lions Season Insights

The Lions rank 10th in total defense this year (316.9 yards allowed per game), but they've been shining on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 377 total yards per game.

The Lions are totaling 24.9 points per game on offense, which ranks them eighth in the NFL. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 21.6 points per contest.

The Lions are putting up 258.6 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them sixth in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 23rd, giving up 240.6 passing yards per game.

Detroit ranks 10th in rushing yards this year (118.4 rushing yards per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking second-best in the NFL with 76.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Lions have the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL at +2, forcing nine turnovers (21st in NFL) while turning it over seven times (fifth in NFL).

Lions vs. Raiders Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-7.5)

Lions (-7.5) Moneyline: Lions (-375), Raiders (+290)

Lions (-375), Raiders (+290) Total: 46.5 points

