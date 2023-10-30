Best bets are available for when the Detroit Lions (5-2) host the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4) at Ford Field on Monday, October 30, 2023.

When is Lions vs. Raiders?

Game Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Lions winning by a considerably larger margin (16.4 points). Take the Lions.

The Lions have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 77.5%.

The Lions have won four of the five games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (80%).

Detroit has played as a moneyline favorite of -345 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

The Raiders have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

Las Vegas has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-7)



Detroit (-7) The Lions have covered the spread in a game five times this season (5-2-0).

Detroit has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

The Raiders are 3-3-1 against the spread this year.

Las Vegas is winless against the spread when it has played as 7-point underdogs or more (0-1-1).

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46.5)



Under (46.5) The two teams average a combined 5.6 fewer points per game, 40.9 (including the postseason), than this matchup's over/under of 46.5 points.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 44.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the over/under in this game.

Four of the Lions' seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

The Raiders have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 7.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 6 92.8 3

Josh Jacobs Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 16.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 7 49.6 2 30.7 0

