Killian Hayes and the Detroit Pistons hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Hayes put up six points and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-102 win versus the Bulls.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Hayes, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Killian Hayes Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per game last year, 19th in the league.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the league last season, allowing 46.6 per game.

The Thunder gave up 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

Defensively, the Thunder gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, 23rd in the league.

Killian Hayes vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 32 11 6 5 1 0 0 11/7/2022 17 5 0 4 0 0 0

