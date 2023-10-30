Josh Reynolds has a tough matchup when his Detroit Lions face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Raiders give up 187.4 passing yards per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

Reynolds has reeled in 21 balls for 384 total yards (64.0 per game) and three scores on the season.

Reynolds vs. the Raiders

Reynolds vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games No player has racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Las Vegas in the 2023 season.

Nine players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Las Vegas on the season.

The Raiders give up 187.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have put up nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Josh Reynolds Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 33.5 (-115)

Reynolds Receiving Insights

Reynolds has 11.7% of his team's target share (30 targets on 256 passing attempts).

He has 384 receiving yards on 30 targets to rank third in NFL play with 12.8 yards per target.

Reynolds has had a touchdown catch in two of six games this season, scoring more than once in one of those contests.

He has scored three of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

With four red zone targets, Reynolds has been on the receiving end of 20.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

Reynolds' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 3 TAR / 3 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 76 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 3 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 6 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

