Will Jared Goff Score a Touchdown Against the Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 8?
The Detroit Lions and the Las Vegas Raiders are set to play in a Week 8 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Jared Goff score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.
Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Raiders?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Goff has 15 rushing yards on 16 attempts (2.1 yards per carry), and two touchdowns.
- Goff has found the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Jared Goff Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|22
|35
|253
|1
|0
|5
|-1
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|28
|35
|323
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|22
|33
|243
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1
|Week 4
|@Packers
|19
|28
|210
|1
|1
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Panthers
|20
|28
|236
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|30
|44
|353
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|33
|53
|284
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
