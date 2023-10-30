Jared Goff will be facing the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL when his Detroit Lions take on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Goff leads Detroit with 1,902 passing yards (271.7 per game) and a 68% completion percentage (174-for-256). Goff has totaled 11 TD passes and four interceptions. Goff has added 15 rushing yards (plus two rushing touchdowns) on 16 carries while delivering 2.1 yards per contest.

Goff vs. the Raiders

Goff vs the Raiders (since 2021): No games

No games Las Vegas has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Raiders have cenceded five players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two passing touchdowns to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Raiders have given up at least three TD passes in an outing to one opposing QB this season.

The Raiders allow 187.4 passing yards per game, the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Raiders have scored nine touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Raiders' defense is 19th in the league in that category.

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Raiders

Passing Yards: 270.5 (-115)

270.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-208)

Goff Passing Insights

So far this year, Goff has gone over his passing yards prop total in three of seven opportunities.

The Lions have passed 56.0% of the time and run 44.0% this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Goff is No. 10 in the NFL averaging 7.4 yards per attempt (1,902 total yards passing).

Goff has completed at least one touchdown pass in six of seven games, including multiple TDs three times.

He has 61.9% of his team's 21 offensive touchdowns this season (13).

Goff has passed 20 times out of his 256 total attempts while in the red zone (31.2% of his team's red zone plays).

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 33-for-53 / 284 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 30-for-44 / 353 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-28 / 236 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 0 YDS / 1 TD at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 19-for-28 / 210 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 2 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-33 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD

