When Jahmyr Gibbs hits the gridiron for the Detroit Lions in their Week 8 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Gibbs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -149 (Bet $14.90 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has 247 yards on 50 carries (49.4 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.

Gibbs also has 128 receiving yards on 23 catches (25.6 yards per game) ..

Gibbs has one rushing TD in five games.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0 Week 4 @Packers 8 40 0 4 11 0 Week 7 @Ravens 11 68 1 9 58 0

Rep Jahmyr Gibbs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.