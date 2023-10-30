Jaden Ivey and his Detroit Pistons teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 118-102 win versus the Bulls, Ivey had seven points.

In this article, we dig into Ivey's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaden Ivey Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last season, conceding 46.6 per game.

Giving up an average of 25.9 assists last year, the Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Thunder were ranked 23rd in the NBA last season, allowing 12.9 makes per contest.

Jaden Ivey vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 31 24 2 9 5 0 0 11/7/2022 34 15 11 6 2 3 2

