Red Wings vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The New York Islanders (4-2-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (5-3-1, losers of three straight) at UBS Arena. The contest on Monday, October 30 starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Before watching this matchup, here is our prediction for which squad will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.
Red Wings vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Islanders 4, Red Wings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Red Wings vs Islanders Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a record of 5-3-1 this season and are -1-1 in overtime matchups.
- This season the Red Wings registered only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- The Red Wings have scored at least three goals seven times, earning 11 points from those matchups (5-1-1).
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Detroit is 2-2-0 (four points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents in five games, going 3-1-1 to register seven points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Islanders Rank
|Islanders AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|24th
|2.57
|Goals Scored
|4
|3rd
|8th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.11
|17th
|12th
|31.9
|Shots
|30.3
|19th
|29th
|35
|Shots Allowed
|30.4
|18th
|23rd
|13.04%
|Power Play %
|34.29%
|3rd
|17th
|77.78%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.86%
|11th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Red Wings vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.