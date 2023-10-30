Isaiah Stewart and his Detroit Pistons teammates will face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 118-102 win versus the Bulls, Stewart had 14 points and nine rebounds.

We're going to examine Stewart's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Isaiah Stewart Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-108)

Over 13.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+134)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.4 points per contest last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Conceding 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

On defense, the Thunder allowed 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 26 11 12 1 1 2 2

