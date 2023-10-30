Will David Perron score a goal when the Detroit Red Wings play the New York Islanders on Monday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will David Perron score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Perron stats and insights

Perron has scored in two of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 19 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice while averaging 23.7 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Red Wings vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSDET, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

