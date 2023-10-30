Should you wager on Amon-Ra St. Brown finding his way into the end zone in the Detroit Lions' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Amon-Ra St. Brown score a touchdown against the Raiders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -125 (Bet $12.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

St. Brown's 557 receiving yards is tops on the Lions. He has been targeted 69 times, and has 51 catches plus three touchdowns (92.8 yards per game).

St. Brown has registered a touchdown catch in three of six games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 9 6 71 1 Week 2 Seahawks 7 6 102 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 9 102 0 Week 4 @Packers 7 5 56 1 Week 6 @Buccaneers 15 12 124 1 Week 7 @Ravens 19 13 102 0

