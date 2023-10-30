Will Amon-Ra St. Brown Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're looking for Amon-Ra St. Brown's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Entering Week 8, St. Brown has 51 receptions for 557 yards -- 10.9 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns, plus one carry for four yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 69 occasions.
Amon-Ra St. Brown Injury Status: Questionable
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Lions have no other receivers on the injury list.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Lions vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
St. Brown 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|69
|51
|557
|189
|3
|10.9
St. Brown Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|9
|6
|71
|1
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|6
|102
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|12
|9
|102
|0
|Week 4
|@Packers
|7
|5
|56
|1
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|15
|12
|124
|1
|Week 7
|@Ravens
|19
|13
|102
|0
