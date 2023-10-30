Alec Burks and his Detroit Pistons teammates face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Burks, in his most recent game (October 28 win against the Bulls), produced 18 points.

In this piece we'll dive into Burks' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alec Burks Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-110)

Over 13.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+122)

Over 3.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Burks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 116.4 points per game last season made the Thunder the 19th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Allowing 46.6 rebounds per game last season, the Thunder were the worst in the league in that category.

The Thunder allowed 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the league).

Allowing 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Thunder were 23rd in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.