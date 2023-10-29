How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to watch all of the NFL action in Week 8? NFL RedZone has you covered. Read on to find out all of the games on the slate for today, then tune in to see every touchdown from every contest, plus live cut-ins to the biggest drives, most dramatic moments and more from seven straight hours of football without the constant commercial breaks.
|Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-2.5)
Total: 35
|Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Cowboys (-7)
Total: 45.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Vikings (-1)
Total: 41.5
|New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-8.5)
Total: 46.5
|New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-2)
Total: 43.5
|New York Jets at New York Giants
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jets (-3)
Total: 35
|Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-7)
Total: 43.5
|Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-3.5)
Total: 43.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-2)
Total: 41
|Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-4)
Total: 37.5
|Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-5)
Total: 43.5
|Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)
Total: 44.5
|Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, October 29
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Chiefs (-7)
Total: 46
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
