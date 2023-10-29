How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the two matchups on the Bundesliga schedule today, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt square off at Deutsche Bank Park.
Here you can find info on live coverage of all of today's Bundesliga action.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund is on the road to play Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt-Flughafen.
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Borussia Dortmund (+105)
- Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+225)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs SC Freiburg
SC Freiburg makes the trip to take on Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-400)
- Underdog: SC Freiburg (+800)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.