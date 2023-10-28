The Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) are favored by 3 points when they go on the road to play the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) in MAC action on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium. The contest has a point total of 48.

Western Michigan is averaging 375.6 yards per game on offense (77th in the FBS), and rank 105th on defense, yielding 405 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan ranks second-worst in total yards per game (253.6), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 75th in the FBS with 376.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Rynearson Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Western Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Western Michigan -3 -110 -110 48 -110 -110 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Western Michigan Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Broncos' offense fail to produce, ranking -65-worst in the FBS in total yards (361.7 total yards per game). They rank 96th on the other side of the ball (405 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the previous three contests, the Broncos rank -36-worst in scoring offense (22 points per game) and -64-worst in scoring defense (31.7 points per game allowed).

Although Western Michigan ranks -53-worst in pass defense over the last three games (248 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 241 passing yards per game (98th-ranked).

Over the last three contests, the Broncos rank -38-worst in rushing offense (120.7 rushing yards per game) and -19-worst in rushing defense (157 rushing yards per game allowed).

In their last three contests, the Broncos have two wins against the spread, and are 0-3 overall.

Western Michigan has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 9 MAC Betting Trends

Western Michigan Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Western Michigan has posted a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

The Broncos have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Western Michigan games have hit the over on five of eight occasions (62.5%).

Western Michigan has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Western Michigan has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The Broncos have an implied moneyline win probability of 61.5% in this game.

Bet on Western Michigan to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has 713 passing yards for Western Michigan, completing 55.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has racked up 631 yards on 114 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner. He's also caught 12 passes for 121 yards (15.1 per game).

This season, Zahir Abdus-Salaam has carried the ball 84 times for 316 yards (39.5 per game) and five touchdowns.

Kenneth Womack's team-high 438 yards as a receiver have come on 49 catches (out of 71 targets) with one touchdown.

Austin Hence has reeled in 22 passes while averaging 29.4 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Anthony Sambucci has a total of 209 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 throws and scoring four touchdowns.

Donald Willis paces the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 28 tackles.

Tate Hallock has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 53 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions so far.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.