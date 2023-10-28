MAC opponents meet when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rynearson Stadium.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 12th-worst in the FBS (34.3 points allowed per game), Western Michigan has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 93rd in the FBS by averaging 23.9 points per game. Eastern Michigan has not been getting things done on offense, ranking second-worst with 253.6 total yards per game. It has been more productive on defense, allowing 376.5 total yards per contest (75th-ranked).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest below

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: Rynearson Stadium

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Western Michigan Eastern Michigan 375.6 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.6 (131st) 405 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376.5 (96th) 159.8 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.5 (115th) 215.9 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.1 (126th) 9 (49th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

Western Michigan Stats Leaders

Treyson Bourguet has recorded 713 yards (89.1 ypg) on 57-of-103 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jalen Buckley has 631 rushing yards on 114 carries with five touchdowns. He's also added 12 catches for 121 yards (15.1 per game).

Zahir Abdus-Salaam has piled up 316 yards on 84 carries, scoring five times.

Kenneth Womack has hauled in 49 catches for 438 yards (54.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Austin Hence has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 235 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Anthony Sambucci has been the target of 22 passes and hauled in 12 receptions for 209 yards, an average of 26.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 1,103 yards (137.9 per game) while completing 56.8% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 109 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Samson Evans, has carried the ball 93 times for 399 yards (49.9 per game) with six touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has taken 77 carries and totaled 371 yards with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has racked up 305 receiving yards on 32 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 260 receiving yards (32.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 17 receptions.

JB Mitchell III has racked up 184 reciving yards (23 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

