Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 28, when the Eastern Michigan Eagles and Western Michigan Broncos square off at 1:00 PM? Our computer projection believes in the Eagles. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (+3) Toss Up (48) Eastern Michigan 26, Western Michigan 22

Western Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 61.5%.

The Broncos are 5-3-0 against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 3-point favorites or more, Western Michigan has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

There have been five Broncos games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

Western Michigan games average 51.6 total points per game this season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Eastern Michigan is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

The Eagles have hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).

The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this season is 1.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Western Michigan 23.9 34.3 32.7 25 18.6 39.8 Eastern Michigan 18.3 19.5 26 16 10.5 23

