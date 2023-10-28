Best Bets & Odds for the Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Game – Saturday, October 28
MAC opponents will clash when the Western Michigan Broncos (2-6) meet the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-4). Keep scrolling for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Western Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Venue: Rynearson Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Eastern Michigan 26, Western Michigan 21
- Western Michigan has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Broncos have played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Eastern Michigan has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Eagles have been at least a +130 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.
- The Broncos have a 61.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Eastern Michigan (+3)
- In eight Western Michigan games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- Eastern Michigan has five wins against the spread in seven games this year.
- The Eagles have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 3 points or more this year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48)
- This season, seven of Western Michigan's eight games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 48 points.
- This season, Eastern Michigan has played just one game with a combined score higher than 48 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 42.2 points per game, 5.8 points fewer than the over/under of 48 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Western Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.6
|51.2
|51.9
|Implied Total AVG
|34.8
|30
|37.6
|ATS Record
|5-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-6
|0-1
|0-5
Eastern Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|46.1
|44.7
|47.1
|Implied Total AVG
|27.9
|25.3
|29.8
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-5-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|3-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-0
|0-4
