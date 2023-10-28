Can we expect Shayne Gostisbehere scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and four assists.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 11 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.9 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.