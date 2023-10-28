Red Wings vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Boston Bruins (6-0-1) square off against the Detroit Red Wings (5-2-1) at TD Garden on Saturday, October 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Bruins were defeated by the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in overtime in their most recent outing, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.
Red Wings vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-200)
|Red Wings (+165)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Red Wings Betting Insights
- The Red Wings have been made an underdog six times this season, and won four of those games.
- Detroit has played as an underdog of +165 or more one time this season and lost.
- The implied probability of a win by the Red Wings, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.
- Detroit and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in six of eight games this season.
Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info
Red Wings vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Red Wings Total (Rank)
|22 (15th)
|Goals
|35 (1st)
|11 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|24 (18th)
|4 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|12 (1st)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (15th)
Red Wings Advanced Stats
- The Red Wings have the NHL's top-scoring offense (35 total goals, 4.4 per game).
- The Red Wings have conceded 24 total goals (three per game) to rank 18th.
- Their +11 goal differential is third-best in the league.
