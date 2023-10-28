The Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston.

ESPN+, NESN, and BSDETX will air this Bruins versus Red Wings matchup.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Red Wings vs Bruins Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 24 goals given up (three per game) is 18th in the league.

The Red Wings have scored 35 goals (4.4 per game), tops in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 2.8 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Dylan Larkin 8 4 11 15 3 6 53.2% Alex DeBrincat 8 9 4 13 6 6 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 8 3 6 9 6 1 - Moritz Seider 8 1 7 8 4 4 - Lucas Raymond 8 2 4 6 4 2 0%

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in NHL action, conceding 11 total goals (only 1.6 per game).

The Bruins' 22 total goals (3.1 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up only 11 goals (1.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (22 total) over that stretch.

