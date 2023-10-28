Central Division foes meet when the Chicago Bulls (1-1) visit the Detroit Pistons (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena on October 28, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: Bally Sports

Pistons vs Bulls Additional Info

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons shot 45.4% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 46.7% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Detroit put together a 13-17 straight up record in games it shot better than 46.7% from the field.

The Pistons were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Bulls finished 28th.

The Pistons' 110.3 points per game last year were just 1.5 fewer points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

Detroit put together a 16-22 record last season in games it scored more than 111.8 points.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Pistons scored 112.3 points per game last season, four more than they averaged on the road (108.3).

At home, the Pistons allowed 118.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up the same number.

At home, the Pistons sunk 11.8 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than they averaged away (11). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than away (34.3%).

