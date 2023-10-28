The Detroit Pistons' (1-1) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for a Saturday, October 28 game against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at Little Caesars Arena. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Pistons vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

Pistons vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -1.5 218.5

