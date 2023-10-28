Pac-12 rivals will clash when the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (6-1) meet the No. 13 Utah Utes (6-1). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Utah?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 25, Utah 24

Oregon 25, Utah 24 Oregon has been favored on the moneyline a total of five times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Ducks have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter and won each time.

Utah has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +200 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Ducks have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (+6.5)



Utah (+6.5) Oregon has played six games, posting four wins against the spread.

The Ducks are 3-1 ATS when favored by 6.5 points or more this season.

In Utah's seven games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Utes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 6.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Six of Oregon's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 47.5 points.

There have been two games featuring Utah this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 70.4 points per game, 22.9 points more than the over/under of 47.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 65.8 66.5 65.2 Implied Total AVG 42.7 46.7 38.7 ATS Record 4-1-1 2-1-0 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-4-0 1-2-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.2 45.8 46.8 Implied Total AVG 28 29 26.7 ATS Record 4-3-0 3-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 3-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

