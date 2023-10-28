Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, October 28
According to our computer projection model, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take down the Wisconsin Badgers when the two teams come together at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toss Up
|Toss Up (45.5)
|Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15
Ohio State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 86.7%.
- The Buckeyes are 4-2-1 against the spread this year.
- In games they were favored in by 14.5 points or more so far this season, the Ohio State has gone 3-2 against the spread.
- One of the Buckeyes' seven games this season has gone over the point total.
- Ohio State games average 56.1 total points per game this season, 10.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.
Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Badgers based on the moneyline is 17.4%.
- The Badgers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.
- Three of the Badgers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).
- Wisconsin games this year have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 5.5 more than the point total in this matchup.
Buckeyes vs. Badgers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Ohio State
|33.7
|10.0
|38.8
|11.5
|27.0
|8.0
|Wisconsin
|26.9
|18.3
|25.8
|14.8
|28.3
|23.0
